Uber is now doubling down on AI. At its latest Go-Get conference in London, the ride-hailing major introduced multiple updates, including an AI-powered assistant, as well as a greater focus on electric vehicles (EVs). “Uber drivers are adopting EVs five times faster than the average motorist in the U.S., Canada and Europe,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi commented on the matter.

With the newest development, Uber is making its “Uber Green” service fully electric in several cities across the globe. So far, Uber Green included both electric and hybrid vehicles. However, the current switch to EVs has ensured that Uber is transitioning Uber Green to feature exclusively battery-electric vehicles in 40 major cities. This includes metropolitan areas like New York City, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Denver, Phoenix, and Paris, alongside cities in Australia and New Zealand (such as Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland). If you are a Uber customer and want to show your support for this shift, then you need to adjust your Uber app settings to prioritize EVs for their rides.

Furthermore, Uber is bringing several support programmes, such as the EV mentorship program. As the name suggests, this will allow experienced EV drivers to impart their support and guidance to drivers who are considering the switch, answering common concerns and fears such as which EV models are best for specific regions or how to find charging stations. In fact, Uber is making it lucrative for experienced drivers to take part in the programme, offering cash rewards (such as a $50,000 award) and bonuses. Alongside this comes multiple pop-up events so that drivers can get the EV experience in person.

Next comes the AI-powered chatbot, which will be rolling out to drivers sometime early next year. From what we know of it, the assistant will be powered by OpenAI’s powerful GPT-4o model, and will help drivers to transition to EVs. Drivers can access the assistant directly from the Uber driver app, and can ask questions specific to their locations. The assistant considers the local incentives and available infrastructure to provide city-specific advice on EV-related topics. In time, it can also provide audible responses. Going forward, the topics on which the chatbot can provide responses will be expanded.

And if this is not enough, Uber is doubling down on its investments in driving the adoption of EVs across the globe. This includes an investment of over $800 million, which will be deployed to transition to a fully electric vehicle in North America and Europe within six years, as well as achieving the same on an international scale by 2040.