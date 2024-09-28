Zomato is witnessing yet another co-founder exit, its 5th in less than two years. Akriti Chopra, who joined the company in 2011 and was promoted to ‘co-founder’ in 2021 — right before Zomato’s IPO — has resigned with immediate effect. Zomato informed the Indian stock exchanges of the same on September 27, via an exchange filing.

Chopra has had a long 13 year stint with Zomato. A Chartered Accountant by qualification, she initially joined as a Finance manager, gradually rising up the ranks to become a co-founder in 2021. “Deepi, As discussed, formally sending in my resignation effective today, September 27, 2024. It’s been an incredibly enriching journey over the past 13 years. Thank you for everything. I’m always a call away. Wishing you and Eternal, the very best,” Chopra wrote in her exit mail which was uploaded on the stock exchange, referring to founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal.

Zomato has seen an unusually larger number of senior management and co-founder level exits in the past two years or so. Erstwhile CTO Gunjan Patidar had put in papers in January 2023, just a few days after co-founder Mohit Gupta had quit. Around the same time, Zomato’s new initiatives head and former food delivery chief Rahul Ganjoo and Siddharth Jhawar, the head of its Intercity Legends service, had also quit.

In terms of co-founders, Zomato has already seen four others — Gunjan Patidar, Pankaj Chaddhah (who was among those who co-founded Zomato with Goyal), Gaurav Gupta and Mohit Gupta — quit the company in recent times.