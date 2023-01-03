It may be a new year for many, but in the case of food delivery aggregator Zomato, some things have remained constant. The platform goes into the new year with the exit of yet another co-founder, in CTO Gunjan Patidar, who resigned from his post on Monday.

In a regulator filing, the food delivery unicorn informed that Patidar parted ways with the company and that he was not a key managerial personnel (KMP). He tendered his resignation on Monday; however, the reasons for his resignation were not disclosed in the regulatory filing.

“Over the last ten-plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable,” read the filing by Zomato.

The company saw its net loss for the third quarter drop to ₹250.8 crores, while its revenue from operations rose by 62.20% to reach ₹1,661.3 crores. It also laid off around 3% of its employees based on their regular performance.

One of the earliest employees of the platform, Patidar was part of the Zomato family for a long 14 years – he joined in December 2008. According to his LinkedIn profile, the alumnus of India Institute of Delhi (IIT) was in charge of all the tech verticals of the platform, as well as responsible for nurturing fresh talent and building up the strength to bring about further improvements in the design, development, and deployment of new products for customers.

In fact, Zomato adds that Patidar was responsible for building the core tech systems of the unicorn. His departure from Zomato marks the latest instance of high-profile exits from the company since last year (and beyond). November 2022 saw Mohit Gupta, a fellow co-founder, step down from his role and resign, thereby ending his four-and-a-half-year stint at the unicorn. The same month witnessed the departure of Rahul Ganjoo, former chief of food delivery and head of new businesses, from the platform.

Later, Siddharth Jhawar, former vice president of global growth at Zomato, left the company to take up the post of country manager at Moloco, while Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta quit soon after the company completed its IPO.