Atlys, which has been receiving extremely positive reviews from users for its hassle-free e-visa experience, has raised $20 million in a new funding round. Peak XV Partners and Elevation Capital led the Series B round, with DST Global and Headline also putting in money. Atlys will use the cash to grow its operations, add new products, and bring in more top-level staff.

“Atlys has grown 20 times bigger in the past year. This money will help us keep growing worldwide and make sure travelers get their visas on time, every time. As more Indians travel abroad, it’s important to have a smooth quick visa process,” Mohak Nahta founder and CEO of Atlys, commented on the matter.

Atlys has plans to offer more than just visa processing. The company currently wants to add new products like Forex services, travel insurance, and eSIMs. This will give travelers everything they need in one spot. Right now, Atlys uses a predictive engine that looks at millions of data points. It helps users know when they’ll get their visas cutting down on the usual uncertainty of visa applications. The company also has a “rejection engine.” This tool checks how likely a person is to get their visa approved before they apply. If the chances look low, the platform tells the user how to make their application better.

Atlys now helps people apply for visas to more than 150 countries around the world. To boost its leadership, the company wants to hire new talent to work on products, engineering, and marketing so it can keep growing fast. Nahta started the company three years ago, and Atlys has grown a lot since then. The company has made a name for itself in handling visas starting in the US and then moving into important markets like the United Arab Emirates, the UK, and India. As we said before, the new $20 million in funding will help Atlys grow even more letting it reach new areas and make its services better for people who travel all over the world.

This new funding round comes as more and more Indians travel overseas. “Travel continues to see strong tailwinds globally, and our thesis is that visas are just the starting point. We believe Atlys can go on to become a broader travel services platform for a range of use cases for travellers globally, and we are excited to deepen the partnership with Mohak and the Atlys team on this journey,” Shraeyansh Thakur, principal at Peak XV Partners, commented on the matter.