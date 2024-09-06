Travel platform EaseMyTrip is now aiming to enter the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing space. Through the launch of its new subsidiary, Easy Green Mobility, the company is entering the fast-growing electric bus manufacturing segment. This shift represents a major expansion for EaseMyTrip, which has traditionally focused on travel bookings and transportation services. With this step, the company aims to tap into the increasing demand for sustainable public transportation solutions.

“We are entering the electric bus manufacturing space through our new subsidiary called Easy Green Mobility. Easy Green Mobility will manufacture EV buses. This is a progressive step towards green and sustainable mobility,” Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

The introduction of Easy Green Mobility marks EaseMyTrip’s foray into an entirely new sector. By manufacturing electric buses, the company is aligning itself with the growing global trend towards green energy and sustainability. The new subsidiary will produce electric buses, and its operations will be managed through YoloBus, another EaseMyTrip subsidiary that has already established a presence in intercity bus services in India.

YoloBus has already gained popularity for offering a high-quality travel experience across more than 250 routes in the country, having served over 100,000 passengers. EaseMyTrip has committed a substantial investment of ₹200 crore over the next 2-3 years to support this venture. The funds will be allocated towards research and development (R&D), product development, and the construction of a manufacturing facility dedicated to the production of electric buses. Pittie noted that the annual demand for electric buses in India could rise to as much as 150,000 units within the next decade.

The timing of EaseMyTrip’s entry into the electric bus market appears to be well-calculated. It comes at a time when the electric vehicle market in India is poised for rapid growth, with the electric bus segment expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24% between 2024 and 2030. This growth is being driven by a combination of government initiatives, such as the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, and an increasing public awareness of the need for eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Speaking more about EaseMyTrip’s upcoming EVs, the buses will be designed to support long-range travel, offering both efficiency and reliability to operators and passengers alike. Easy Green Mobility’s manufacturing facility, which will be set up over the next few years, will initially have the capacity to produce between 4,000 and 5,000 buses annually. The company plans to expand its production capacity as demand grows, ensuring that it can meet the needs of both the domestic and international markets. To add to this, EaseMyTrip is also focused on transforming intercity travel through its YoloBus subsidiary. By integrating electric buses into its existing network, YoloBus will offer passengers a more sustainable and comfortable travel experience. The company’s goal is to operate over 2,000 electric buses by 2027-28, helping accelerate India’s transition to net-zero carbon mobility.