AI seemed to be the name of the game for Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)’s 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held on Thursday, August 29. AI found mention for over 30 times in the entire meeting, significantly highlighting the mainstreaming of the tech, even in traditional sectors.

At the heart of Reliance’s AI strategy is the introduction of “Jio Brain,” a suite of tools and platforms designed to cover the entire AI lifecycle. Mukesh Ambani emphasized that Jio Brain is not just a collection of AI solutions but a framework intended to facilitate rapid AI adoption across the Reliance ecosystem and beyond.

The platform aims to enhance operational efficiency by enabling faster decision-making, improving predictive accuracy, and deepening understanding of customer behavior. Mukesh Ambani revealed that Jio Brain will also drive AI transformation across other Reliance operating companies. This cross-company integration is designed to accelerate AI adoption and enhance operational efficiencies across various sectors within Reliance’s vast portfolio.

Furthermore, to support its AI plans, Reliance is investing heavily in building a strong infrastructure as well. The company has announced the establishment of gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centers in Jamnagar, Gujarat. These state-of-the-art facilities will be powered by green energy. These data centers are expected to handle enormous computational loads, providing the necessary support for large-scale AI applications. “True power of AI lies in making it accessible to everyone, everywhere. With Jio’s AI Everywhere For Everyone vision, we are committed to democratising AI, offering powerful AI models and services to everyone in India at the most affordable prices. To achieve this, we are laying the groundwork for a truly national AI infrastructure. We plan to establish gigawatt scale AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar, powered entirely by Reliance’s green energy, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and a greener future,” Ambani said.

In addition to its enterprise-focused AI developments, Reliance is rolling out several consumer-centric innovations under the Jio brand. One notable initiative is the “Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer,” set to launch during Diwali. This offer will provide Jio users with up to 100 GB of free cloud storage, coupled with AI-powered services. The goal is to make cloud data storage and AI applications more accessible and affordable for everyday users.

Another significant development is the introduction of Jio Phonecall AI. This innovative service enables users to record, transcribe, summarize, and translate phone calls, with all data stored securely on Jio Cloud. The feature is designed to be accessible even on budget phones, broadening its user base and making advanced AI capabilities available to a wider audience. In addition to this, Reliance revealed JioTV OS and the Jio TV+ service.

Reliance is also advancing its Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The Jio Home IoT platform, integrated with JioTV OS, aims to provide seamless management of smart home devices. This integration supports Matter-compliant solutions, allowing users to control all their smart devices from a single, unified platform. This development comes as the company’s R&D expenditure exceeded ₹3,643 crore for the fiscal year 2024, with over ₹11,000 crore invested in the past four years. This has resulted in more than 2,555 patents in areas such as 5G, AI, and green energy.