Ola Electric, the recently IPOed EV upstart founded by Ola and its founder Bhavish Agarwal, has ventured into the electric motorcycle market with the launch of its new Roadster series. Announced at its annual event on August 15, this move marks a rather crucial expansion for the company as it aims to tap into India’s large two-wheeler market.

The Roadster series consists of three motorcycles: the entry-level Roadster X, the mid-range Roadster, and the premium Roadster Pro. These models are set to cater to various consumer segments, offering multiple battery and power options to suit different budgets and needs. The Roadster X is priced between ₹74,999 and ₹99,999, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers. It features a motor with an output of 11 kW and can achieve a top speed of 124 km/h, with a range of up to 200 km on a single charge.

The mid-tier Roadster is positioned between ₹1.04 lakh and ₹1.39 lakh. With a peak motor output of 13 kW, it offers higher performance with a top speed of 126 km/h and a range of up to 248 km. The premium Roadster Pro, the flagship of the series, is priced at ₹1.99 lakh to ₹2.49 lakh. It boasts a powerful 52 kW motor, reaching speeds up to 194 km/h and an impressive range of 579 km on a single charge.

Ola Electric’s decision to enter the motorcycle segment comes at a time when electric motorcycles account for less than 1% of India’s overall two-wheeler sales. Additionally, Ola’s own two wheeler segment isn’t performing all that great, with consumer complaints on the sub-par technicals as well as delays in order deliveries. Electric motorcycles overal, have faced hurdles in terms of cost, performance, and market acceptance. Smaller players like Revolt and Ultraviolette Automotive have struggled to capture significant market share due to the price sensitivity of Indian consumers.

In addition to the motorcycles, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and CEO of Ola Electric, also unveiled Ola’s upcoming battery technology, the BharatCell. This next-generation battery, designed and manufactured in India, represents a key milestone for the company. The 4680 cell is expected to be integrated into Ola scooters by the first quarter of FY26. Ola Electric’s entry into the motorcycle market comes on the heels of its recent public market debut and at a time when it is seeking to broaden its EV offerings.

Beyond motorcycles and batteries, Ola Electric claims that is expanding its technological and infrastructural capabilities. The company is working on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies under its arm Ola Krutrim, although the initial launch was heavily scrutinised and ridiculed across the internet for its initial chatbot being a mere wrapper over OpenAI’s ChatGPT. It has even more ambitious claims, such as the one to design India’s first AI silicon chip by 2026, aiming to improve AI performance and processing across its operations. Ola Krutrim will also introduce Bodhi, Sarv, and Ojas chips tailored for various AI workloads, which will be integral to its operations across electric vehicles and other consumer technologies.