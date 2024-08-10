Susan Wojcicki, a long time executive at Google and former CEO for YouTube till 2023, died of non-small cell lung cancer. Her husband Dennis trooper announced the same via Facebook post, followed by a post on X by Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Wojcicki was 56.

Wojcicki joined Google in 1998 and was its 16th employee, helping kickstart from a garage, what has today become one of world’s most valuable corporations. She was CEO of YouTube from February 2014 until February 2023, when she stepped down to focus on “family, health, and personal projects.” In their respective posts on her death, Troper and Pichai say she had been battling non-small cell lung cancer.

Unbelievably saddened by the loss of my dear friend @SusanWojcicki after two years of living with cancer. She is as core to the history of Google as anyone, and it’s hard to imagine the world without her. She was an incredible person, leader and friend who had a tremendous… — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 10, 2024

Perhaps Wojcicki’s greatest legacy would be Google’s advertising business, which she helped build from ground up. She was also instrumental in Google’s acquisition of DoubleClick, which resulted in the company turning out to be one of the biggest advertisers of modern times.