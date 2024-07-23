Singapore-based Grab has acquired the Southeast Asian businesses of Chope, a leading local restaurant reservation platform. Grab announced the acquisition in an internal email to employees, confirming the closure of the deal for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition includes Chope’s operations in Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand, but excludes its businesses in Hong Kong and China. This selective acquisition aims to strengthen Grab’s presence in these key Southeast Asian markets, where it continues to face stiff competition from regional rivals, though it holds a dominant market share.

Following the acquisition, Grab plans to provide Chope’s booking system to restaurants already registered on Grab’s platform. This integration is expected to enhance the visibility and accessibility of these restaurants, enabling consumers to make reservations directly through the Grab app. By incorporating Chope’s services, Grab aims to equip these businesses with the tools and resources they need to attract more customers and manage their operations more efficiently.

“The vast majority of the merchants on our platform are small, medium-sized businesses who don’t have the same resources or know-how that big [food and beverage outlets] have,” Grab said in a statement, adding, “Our focus is to help level the playing field for them through tools that empower them to grow and manage their businesses more efficiently.”

This initiative is also part of Grab’s ongoing efforts to level the playing field for smaller food and beverage outlets, helping them compete with larger, more established brands. Two years ago, Grab acquired and relaunched HungryGoWhere, a local food portal that provides restaurant reviews and recommendations. This relaunch was aimed at creating a go-to source for diners seeking information on food and beverage options in Singapore. The addition of Chope’s extensive restaurant listings and reservation capabilities further strengthens Grab’s position in the dining sector.

Chope, founded in 2011, has grown to list over 13,000 eateries across its markets. The platform’s extensive reach and popularity make it a valuable addition to Grab’s ecosystem. The acquisition is set to allow Grab to integrate Chope’s reservation system into its own app, offering users an efficient experience for booking restaurants and ordering food, as well as boost its outdoor dining advertising sales and overall market presence. Chope’s journey has been marked by significant milestones, including a $15 million investment from China’s Ant Group in 2021, which made Ant Group its major shareholder. Despite this backing, Chope faced intense competition in the crowded restaurant reservation market.

Grab’s head of deliveries, Ngiam Xin Wei, communicated to employees that Chope’s staff will join Grab’s offices in Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand within a few weeks. From the looks of it, no roles will be made redundant as a result of the acquisition, and Chope’s team will continue to operate as a unit under Grab’s Omnicommerce business. For Chope, the acquisition by Grab represents an opportunity to navigate the challenging and competitive market conditions. Founder Arrif Ziaudeen highlighted the need for a strategic partner to pursue new growth opportunities.