Since this is something most wouldn’t know unless noticed, Meta had quietly launched its Meta AI platform over WhatsApp. You get an icon on top of the entire WhatsApp platform, that continuously asks you to use Meta AI for writing messages, asking questions and do a whole lot of other conversational stuff. That Meta AI, is getting a new set of feature updates today.

In a move to make its AI assistant more accessible to users worldwide, Meta has expanded the availability of Meta AI to 22 countries. This expansion includes key markets in Latin America such as Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the African nation of Cameroon. The company has also broadened language support for Meta AI, adding French, German, Hindi, Hindi-Romanized Script, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish to the list of supported languages. This development is expected to enhance user experience for a diverse global audience.

One of the most notable features introduced with this update is “Imagine Edit,” which allows users to modify images directly within WhatsApp using Meta AI. By simply typing “imagine” and providing a detailed description of the desired changes, users can add, remove, or animate elements within an image, personalizing visuals to their liking. Initially launched in English, Meta plans to extend this feature to additional languages soon. To enhance user experience and responsiveness, Meta AI undergoes biweekly updates as well, and will be made available on the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and the Meta Quest in the US (rolling out in the US and Canada from next month).

“Imagine Edit” is designed to boost creativity and provide users with an easy way to generate and edit images without leaving the chat platform. In a nutshell, it allows users to fulfil their fantasies by creating AI-generated images of themselves in various scenarios or outfits. To use this feature, users begin by typing “Imagine me” followed by a descriptive prompt. For example, by typing “Imagine me” followed by a prompt such as “Imagine me in blue boots and a red hat,” users can see AI-generated images of themselves in different settings, allowing their imagination to run free and visualize themselves as whoever they want to be.

“Have you ever dreamed of being a superhero, a rockstar or a professional athlete? Now, you can see yourself in a whole new light with “Imagine me” prompts in Meta AI – a feature we’re starting to roll out in beta in the US to start. Imagine yourself creates images based on a photo of you and a prompt like ‘Imagine me surfing’ or ‘Imagine me on a beach vacation’ using our new state-of-the-art personalization model. Simply type “Imagine me” in your Meta AI chat to get started, and then you can add a prompt like “Imagine me as royalty” or “Imagine me in a surrealist painting.” From there, you can share the images with friends and family, giving you the perfect response or funny sidebar to entertain your group chat,” Meta noted in a blog post.

And if this is not enough, the social media company will also lets users add AI-generated images to their posts on Facebook. The company noted that going forward, users will be able to create the images within the feed, stories, comments and messages themselves across Meta’s family of apps. This will first be made available in regions where Meta AI is available in English, followed by other regions and languages soon.