For Android users, accessing Apple TV+ content has historically meant navigating through a web browser. Now, however, this may be subject to change, and a recent job listing has sparked speculation that Apple might finally be developing a dedicated TV app for the Google Play Store.

The job listing, discovered by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, specifically seeks a “senior Android software engineer” to join the Apple TV app team. Notably, the responsibilities outlined in the listing include leading the development of “an application used by millions to watch and discover TV and sports.” This wording suggests that the iPhone-maker is planning to make the TV app available on Android smartphones and tablets, potentially opening the door for a more streamlined user experience for Android users seeking to access Apple TV+, enabling them to watch and discover TV and sports content.

Currently, Android users are limited to watching Apple TV+ content through the tv.apple.com website. The introduction of an Android app would offer several advantages for users, enabling them to browse and stream Apple TV+ shows and movies directly within the app, eliminating the need to navigate a web browser. The app could potentially function as a central hub for accessing subscribed channels within Apple TV+ and users’ existing iTunes movie and TV show purchases. Features like offline downloads for on-the-go viewing, picture-in-picture mode for multitasking, and personalized content recommendations could elevate the overall viewing experience for Android users.

Apple has a history of creating applications for Android. The company’s current offerings on the Google Play Store include Apple Music, Apple Music Classical, and others, each receiving frequent updates and maintaining high usability standards. Additionally, the TV app is already available on Android TV devices like Chromecast with Google TV. At this point, the app includes Apple TV+ originals, other Apple TV channels, as well as Apple’s growing sports content, such as Friday Night Baseball and the MLS Season Pass, amongst others.

Bringing the TV app to Android presents a significant opportunity for Apple to expand its reach for Apple TV+. For those who need a reminder, Apple TV+ was launched five years ago to serve as a direct competitor to established streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. Despite achieving critical acclaim and securing a Best Picture win at the Oscars in 2022, Apple has not disclosed detailed subscriber numbers or revenue figures. Expanding to Android devices could significantly boost Apple TV+ viewership, attracting a larger and more diverse subscriber base. This also comes at a time when Apple has increased the subscription price of Apple TV+ to $9.99 a month, doubling the initial rate.