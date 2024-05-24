Google’s AI assistant, Gemini, has seen rapid integrations with a host of flagship Google products, such as Workspace, search and more. This integration, as Google looks to count in big in the AI race, is now coming in to Youtube Music. The search giant is now rolling out a new YouTube Music Gemini Extension.

This feature, which had been previewed at the Google I/O 2024 conference, allows users to play music directly from YouTube Music using the Gemini assistant. By connecting their YouTube Music account to Gemini, users can issue a variety of commands to manage their music playback. This integration is designed to streamline the user experience, making it easier to access and control music through voice commands. The feature was currently powered by Ok Google on Android devices and Siri integration in Apple ecosystem devices.

To activate the YouTube Music extension, users need to visit gemini.google.com/extensions or prompt Gemini on their phone to play music, which will trigger an activation pop-up. It’s important to note that the extension is off by default and currently only supports English commands. Users must ensure that their Google accounts for Gemini and YouTube Music are identical to enable the integration. Once activated, the extension allows users to interact with their music library through both simple and complex voice commands.

The YouTube Music extension supports a broad range of commands, making it highly versatile. Basic prompts such as “Play [song]” or “Play [artist]” will initiate music playback directly from YouTube Music. Users can also give more detailed instructions like “Find the song that goes [song lyrics]” or “Search for songs similar to [song name] by [artist name].” Additionally, Gemini can respond to conversational commands such as “Show some rock music” or “Turn on White Noise @YouTubeMusic.” By granting Gemini access to your YouTube Music history and preferences, the assistant can potentially personalize music recommendations and curate playlists based on your listening habits. This could lead to a more enjoyable and tailored music experience.

The integration of YouTube Music into Gemini is not surprising- during the Google I/O 2024 keynote, Google announced plans to introduce additional extensions for Gemini, including integrations with Calendar, Keep, Tasks, and utilities like Android’s Clock app. These extensions will arrive at Gemini in the near future. The introduction of Gemini Extensions, integrating services like Calendar, Keep, and Tasks, points towards a central hub for managing various daily activities. Users could potentially manage appointments, create notes, and set reminders all within the Gemini interface. Furthermore, with functionalities like music control and potentially calendar management through voice commands, Gemini could simplify user interaction. Less reliance on navigating menus and tapping buttons could lead to a more intuitive and efficient way to interact with your device.

However, despite its potential, the YouTube Music extension has some limitations, and reports note that it is currently not available in Gemini on Google Messages and only supports English language prompts. Furthermore, users must also grant permissions, allowing Gemini access to their music preferences, playlists, and playback history. These permissions are essential for the assistant to provide personalized recommendations and tailor its responses to individual tastes.