In a bid to expand its reach and diversify its offerings, TikTok, the popular social media platform, is reportedly developing a new photo-sharing app called TikTok Notes. This move represents a direct challenge to Instagram, an established leader in photo sharing.

TikTok users have been receiving in-app notifications announcing the imminent arrival of TikTok Notes. Certain users also posted screenshots on social media, which were later confirmed by TikTok. These notifications explain that the new app will showcase “existing and future public TikTok photo posts,” essentially pre-populating the app with a vast library of user-generated content. According to reports, existing and future public photo posts on TikTok will be automatically shared to TikTok Notes, providing users with an additional avenue to showcase their visual content.

This foray into photo sharing isn’t entirely unexpected. Over the past year, TikTok has been cautiously testing the waters with photo-related features. The introduction of a “photo mode” in 2022 allowed users to seamlessly share still images alongside their videos. This move hinted at TikTok’s potential plans to cater to a broader range of user preferences, including those who primarily enjoy photo-based content. Additionally, reports surfaced last month about code referencing a potential app called “TikTok Photos,” further fueling speculation about a dedicated photo-sharing platform in the works.

What does this development mean for TikTok users? For one, they will have the option to share photos alongside their existing video content, potentially leading to a more diverse and engaging experience on the platform. For another, TikTok Notes being integrated into TikTok’s ecosystem (having a dedicated space for photos) could also attract new users who primarily enjoy photo-sharing, potentially leading to a more vibrant and active community on TikTok Notes. Looking at the bigger picture, the launch of TikTok Notes directly challenges Instagram’s dominance in the photo-sharing space and has the potential to disrupt the status quo and attract users seeking alternative platforms for visual content sharing.

While an official launch date for TikTok Notes remains undisclosed, in-app notifications and the appearance of a new URL, photo.tiktok.com, suggest an imminent arrival. Speculation about the app’s features is rife, with insights gleaned from user screenshots and code analysis. Early indications suggest that TikTok Notes will allow users to upload photos and write captions, mirroring the core functionality of Instagram posts. Additionally, users will likely have the option to opt-out of sharing their existing photos on TikTok Notes. And as mentioned earlier, TikTok has been sending official notifications to its users as well. “Your photo posts will be shown on TikTok Notes,” it announced, adding, “If you prefer not to show your public TikTok photo posts on TikTok Notes, turn this off now.”