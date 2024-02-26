Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has unveiled its Xiaomi 14 series at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, marking a significant step towards entering the premium smartphone market. The series, comprising the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra, boasts advanced features, a powerful processor, and a collaboration with Leica in the camera department.

“Xiaomi, a global leader in innovation, proudly announces the release of its latest flagship smartphone lineup, Xiaomi 14 Series, during an exclusive launch event held in Barcelona, Spain. This unveiling marks a significant milestone in Xiaomi’s commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to consumers worldwide. At the event, William Lu, Partner and President of Xiaomi Corporation and President of Xiaomi International Business Department showcased its newly upgraded group strategy “Human X Car X Home” smart ecosystem, to the international markets,” Xiaomi noted in an official release.

The Xiaomi 14 series is set for a global launch, with the Xiaomi 14 confirmed to arrive in India on March 7th. While global pricing details are still emerging, the series is expected to be competitively priced, starting from around €999 (approximately ₹90,000) for the Xiaomi 14 and €1,499 (approximately ₹1,35,000) for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The company notes that the Xiaomi 14 will be available in black, white, and jade green color options, while the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be available in black and white colors. Both devices will also come with 4 generations of Android OS upgrades, as well as 5 years of security patches.

The Xiaomi 14 – coming in a size of 152.8mm x 71.5mm x 8.20mm – boasts impressive specifications. The new smartphone series – spearheaded by the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra models – further leverages a strategic partnership with renowned German camera manufacturer Leica to bring an impressive camera system. It features a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra takes smartphone photography to new heights with its quad-camera configuration and advanced imaging capabilities – apart from the main camera, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra boasts an ultra-large 1-inch LYT-900 image sensor with a dynamic range of up to 14EV, alongside the Leica 75mm floating telephoto camera, the Leica 120mm periscope camera, and the Leica 12mm ultra-wide camera.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 14 series packs a punch with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, ensuring smooth performance for demanding applications, multitasking, and mobile gaming. The devices come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, providing ample resources for users. Both smartphones in the series flaunt a 6.36-inch or 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a buttery smooth visual experience. The Xiaomi 14 Pro takes it a step further with a special edition featuring a titanium metal frame and Dragon Crystal technology, exuding a luxurious aesthetic, and is set to comes with the Xiaomi HyperOS operating system.

Furthermore, the Xiaomi 14 series is equipped with a 4,610mAh or 5,300mAh battery, depending on the model, ensuring users can stay productive throughout the day. Additionally, both models support fast wired charging (up to 90W), wireless charging (up to 80W), and reverse wireless charging, enabling quick and convenient power replenishment. And alongside the flagship smartphones, Xiaomi also unveiled a range of new wearables, including the Xiaomi Watch S3, Watch 2, and Smart Band 8 Pro, catering to health and fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, the company introduced the Pad 6S Pro tablet, offering a powerful option for productivity and entertainment. These devices, Xiaomi noted, will soon be made available to users.