OpenAI founder Sam Altman is looking to capitalise no the surging demand for AI chips — a demand that has skyrocketed stocks for the likes of Nvidia and others, to an entirely new orbit. For this new AI Chip venture, Altman has embarked on a venture that seeks to raise billions of dollars from global investors. The ultimate goal? To establish a network of semiconductor fabrication plants, commonly referred to as fabs, with the aim of significantly boosting chip manufacturing capacity.

According to a WSJ report, Altman’s pursuit of funds has seen him engage in discussions with several major investors, including Abu Dhabi-based G42 and Tokyo-headquartered SoftBank Group Corp. These talks are pivotal in securing the investment required to realize the semiconductor venture’s objectives, from the looks of it, while collaborations with top chip manufacturers are also being explored. A full list of involved partners and funders is yet to be officially given. Altman could require trillions of dollars (yes, T and not a B) to realise the size and scale of the AI Chip venture being envisioned.

At the heart of Altman’s semiconductor initiative lies the problem of the critical shortage of AI chips, a bottleneck that has impeded the widespread deployment of AI technologies, especially at a time when AI has been the focus of tech enterprises for months. With the demand for high-performance chips escalating, particularly for generative AI applications such as ChatGPT, Altman’s venture aims to bridge the gap between supply and demand by ramping up chip production through the establishment of advanced fabs. The scale of Altman’s fundraising ambitions is impressive, with estimates ranging from $5 trillion to $7 trillion for the semiconductor venture. It will be necessary, though – setting up single state-of-the-art fabrication plants can be expensive, and may require tens of billions of dollars. Creating a network of these plants will cost even more.

One of the most immediate implications is the potential alleviation of the current shortage of AI chips. With demand for these specialized chips outpacing supply, Altman’s initiative could help meet the needs of AI developers and companies reliant on AI technologies, enabling them to scale their operations more effectively. By investing in semiconductor fabrication plants and expanding chip manufacturing capacity, the initiative could catalyze breakthroughs in AI research and development, driving progress towards achieving AI and other technologies. By establishing a network of fabs and collaborating with leading chip manufacturers, the venture has the potential to disrupt existing market dynamics and foster competition as well.