In 2019, Adam Neumann was ousted from WeWork after the company made a disastrous bid to get listed on the stock exchange (and failed to achieve any success). Now, five years down the line, Neumann is making a significant move to regain control of the company he helped co-found. As per media reports, Neumann is trying to buy back the bankrupt flexible workspace provider.

Neumann’s tenure at WeWork was marked by ambitious growth plans and a charismatic leadership style that captivated investors and employees alike. Under his stewardship, WeWork expanded rapidly, fueled by massive injections of capital from prominent investors like SoftBank. However, the company’s meteoric rise was accompanied by mounting concerns about its corporate governance, financial sustainability, and Neumann’s unconventional leadership approach. As mentioned earlier, WeWork’s plans for an initial public offering (IPO) failed to bear fruit in 2019, which led to Neumann’s penchant for unconventional business practices came under increased scrutiny, leading to his eventual ousting as CEO.

The failed IPO had dealt a severe blow to WeWork’s valuation and reputation, triggering a downward spiral that culminated in the company’s filing for bankruptcy in November. Since then, Neumann set up Flow Global, a real estate company focused on residential properties. However, his ambitions extend beyond the residential sector, as evidenced by his recent attempts to reacquire WeWork. “In a hybrid work world where demand for WeWork’s product should be greater than ever, my clients believe that the synergies and management expertise offered by an acquisition could significantly exceed the value of the debtors on a stand-alone basis,” Neumann’s lawyers wrote in a letter to WeWork. “WeWork should at least educate itself about that potential and not preclude itself from maximizing value.”

“We continue to believe that the work we are currently doing – addressing our unsustainable rent expenses and restructuring our business – will ensure WeWork is best positioned as an independent, valuable, financially strong and sustainable company long into the future,” WeWork said in a statement, adding that it routinely receives “expressions of interest” and reviews them to align with the best interests of the company.” For those who are unaware, WeWork is a company that provides flexible workspace solutions for individuals, startups, and established businesses. Through its network of shared office spaces, WeWork offers amenities such as high-speed internet, meeting rooms, and community events, catering to the evolving needs of modern professionals. With Neumann at the helm, WeWork had grown to be the most valuable startup in the US with a valuation of $47 billion (before its fall to bankruptcy).

At this moment, Neumann’s efforts to reassert control over WeWork have encountered resistance from the company’s advisors, who have shown reluctance to engage in negotiations with the former CEO. Legal complexities and unresolved disputes from Neumann’s tenure at WeWork have further complicated the negotiation process, creating uncertainty about the feasibility of a potential deal. A successful reacquisition could signal a strong comeback for WeWork, positioning it for renewed growth and stability under Neumann’s leadership.