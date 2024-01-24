The smartphone frenzy continues, with OnePlus now taking the spotlight by unveiling its latest flagship, the OnePlus 12. In a market inundated with new releases such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 which made waves last week, and anticipation building for the Mobile World Congress at the end of February, OnePlus enters the fray with the OnePlus 12, marking an end to its hesitancy to embrace the latest processors for its top-tier devices. The flagship device is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, introduced by the chipmaker at the close of the previous year.

While the 12GB/16GB RAM options and 256GB/512GB storage configurations are impressive, OnePlus throws in a curveball with its “Trinity Engine.” This “advanced proprietary platform” promises to unlock the full potential of the hardware, but details remain opaque. Experts in the technology industry are carefully examining an obscure characteristic, with some suggesting that it may potentially entail enhancements in software optimization or performance powered by artificial intelligence.

The camera system on the rear boasts a three-lens setup, featuring a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens with optical image stabilization, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 65-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. While the zoom capability extends up to 120x, the hefty zoom capability might be overshadowed by concerns about noise creeping in beyond 6x. The latest HDR algorithm and AI-based image recognition capabilities of OnePlus have generated high levels of interest. Nevertheless, the extent to which these developments can enhance real-world photography remains uncertain. Early camera reviews and user feedback will prove vital in establishing whether the hype matches the hardware. Apart from these interesting capabilities, the phone giant introduced the Master Mode, previously known as Pro Mode. The new mode supports 4K video recording with Dolby Vision. According to OnePlus India’s official website, the Master Mode “unlocks authentic and iconic Hasselblad photography on your smartphone.”

On the design front, OnePlus continues its positive streak, building on the success of its previous foldable release. Inspired by luxury watches, the “Emerald Flow” design adds a touch of sophistication, complemented by OnePlus and Hasselblad’s expertise in crafting an aesthetically pleasing camera bump. The blend of elegance and practicality is sure to resonate with design-conscious buyers.

The OnePlus 12 is available for pre-order, with sales commencing on February 6. Pricing starts at $1,070 for the 12GB/256GB model and $1,200 for the 16GB/512GB variant – a typical flagship price point. For those seeking a more budget-friendly option, the new OnePlus 12R starts at $500, offering a compelling alternative at less than half the price.