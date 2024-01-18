YouTube, the global behemoth in internet video streaming, has decided to reduce its workforce by 100, according to media reports. These maneuvers come as the platform grapples with escalating competition, evolving user behaviors, and the imperative to foster more agile and streamlined operations.

In a recent memo to YouTube’s extensive staff, Mary Ellen Coe, the Chief Business Officer, announced a significant workforce adjustment. Approximately 100 positions, constituting around 1.4% of YouTube’s diverse talent pool of nearly 7,200, are earmarked for layoffs. This move is positioned as a proactive response to ensure the platform’s sustained effectiveness and resilience. “As the business evolves, we have an even greater need to ensure we’re running the business effectively and meeting the needs of all of our users,” Coe wrote in the memo. “We’ve made the decision to eliminate some roles and say goodbye to some of our teammates.”

A facet of the restructuring plan is the recalibration of leadership within YouTube’s creator management teams. Previously organized along regional lines, leadership will now be dedicated to each individual country. This localized approach is anticipated to bring a more nuanced and culturally attuned strategy to managing and supporting content creators across the globe. In a bid to further streamline operations and enhance synergy, YouTube is consolidating its music teams. Going forward, these teams will report directly to Google and YouTube’s Head of Music, Lyor Cohen. Simultaneously, the sports, media, film, and TV teams are being amalgamated into a unified global team. Coe further noted that employees in the Americas” and the Asia-Pacific region will be notified by the end of the day.

The restructuring at YouTube aligns with broader efforts within Google. In a sweeping round of layoffs last week, Google implemented organizational changes that affected over 1,000 employees across various divisions, including core engineering, Google Assistant, and augmented reality projects. This concerted effort is part of Google’s commitment to responsible investment and aligning resources with key product priorities. YouTube, a longstanding leader in the video-sharing domain, has faced intensified competition, particularly from the rapidly rising video entertainment app, TikTok. In response, YouTube introduced YouTube Shorts, mirroring TikTok’s short-video format. Additionally, the platform secured exclusive deals, such as the multibillion-dollar agreement for the NFL Sunday Ticket out-of-market games package.

Recognizing the impact on its workforce, YouTube is offering affected employees the opportunity to apply for other positions within the organization. However, the guarantee of job transitions is not absolute, and employees facing layoffs will have a 60-day window to secure new roles before the official implementation of the layoffs. YouTube’s layoffs contribute to an industry-wide trend, with several major tech companies announcing job reductions at the onset of the new year. This includes notable players like Amazon, Twitch, and others.