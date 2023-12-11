Netflix – the streaming service behemoth – is bringing more live sports into its arsenal. This time, it is serving up yet another live sports event in the form of The Netflix Slam, a nail-biting, crunching live tennis exhibition featuring none other than Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. Netflix confirmed the development in an official blog post.

Set to unfold on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, “The Netflix Slam” promises to be a riveting encounter between two giants of the international tennis arena – the 22-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal, facing off against the current World No. 2, Carlos Alcaraz. The Netflix Slam comes after the successes of “The Netflix Cup,” a golf event amalgamating stars from “Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing.”

“I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas, one of the most iconic and entertaining cities in the world,” Nadal said. “I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis.” The event will feature other tennis matchups as well, although the details are yet to be announced.

Netflix confirmed that MGM Resorts International will be hosting the event, and that the livestream will be a duaI broadcast for English and Spanish speaking markets. For tennis enthusiasts eager to witness the spectacle live, tickets for “The Netflix Slam” are now available, starting at $88. Netflix positions it as an unforgettable experience for tennis lovers worldwide. “I’m honored and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas,” said Alcaraz, U.S. Open and Wimbledon champion. “He’s an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves. Rafa also is one of the nicest guys on Tour and I look forward to our match on March 3.”

While Netflix has refrained from aggressively pursuing major live sports rights, “The Netflix Slam” is the latest example of the company’s approach to producing exclusive content. By hosting in-house live events, the streaming giant gains more control over programming and the opportunity to incorporate built-in sponsorships, highlighting a nuanced strategy in the competitive sports streaming landscape. Still, Netflix is not an unfamiliar name when it comes to streaming sports, and the streaming behemoth has firmly established itself as a leader in sports docuseries production, evident in the success of acclaimed productions like “Drive to Survive” and “Quarterback.” The Netflix Slam will be produced by Full Day Productions.

And for tennis enthusiasts, “The Netflix Slam” is not a mere tennis match; it is a strategic spectacle. The event is poised to feature several tennis matchups, enriching the viewer experience and catering to a diverse global audience. “We anticipate The Netflix Slam at Mandalay Bay will be one of the most entertaining events of the year,” Lance Evans, Senior VP of Sports and Sponsorship, MGM Resorts International, commented on the matter. “Tennis fans worldwide will be treated to an unforgettable experience as two of the sport’s elite champions compete in the sports capital of the world.”