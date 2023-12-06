Elon Musk’s startup, xAI, has officially initiated a funding drive, seeking to raise a staggering $1 billion through an equity offering. The details emerged from a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, indicating that xAI has already secured a significant portion, amassing $134.7 million in equity financing from the ambitious $1 billion target.

This move comes at a time when AI startups are experiencing a surge in enthusiasm and financial backing. The resounding success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, coupled with a substantial $10 billion investment from tech giant Microsoft, has propelled AI into the spotlight. However, the industry grapples with increasing regulatory concerns, particularly regarding the potential misuse of AI technology and the dissemination of false information.

Known for his bold visions and unapologetic critiques of the AI landscape, Elon Musk has been a vocal advocate for crafting AI that is both safe and curious. During a Twitter Spaces event earlier this year, Musk highlighted xAI’s unique approach, emphasising the development of a “maximally curious” AI. Unlike directly programming moral guidelines into its systems, xAI is designed to “seek truth” without explicit morality coding.

Musk, critical of what he perceives as excessive censorship in AI initiatives led by major tech corporations, introduced xAI in July as a “maximum truth-seeking AI.” Positioned as a direct competitor to Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Bing AI, xAI aims to carve a niche for itself as a transparent and truth-centric alternative in the increasingly competitive AI market.

Musk announced that the AI startup will be seamlessly integrated into his social media platform, X. Simultaneously, xAI launched its first language model, “Grok,” a chatbot designed to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Grok is in development and is expected to offer real-time access to social media, providing users with witty and rebellious responses.

Elon Musk’s involvement in the AI industry has been characterised by twists and turns. While he co-founded OpenAI in 2015, the company behind the groundbreaking ChatGPT, Musk stepped down from its board in 2018. Subsequent developments, including Musk’s criticism of existing AI models and the launch of xAI, highlight his dynamic stance and ongoing commitment to advancing AI capabilities while ensuring safety.