After years of anticipation since Musk’s initial tweet about building a truck, the Cybertruck has finally hit the roads. In a significant milestone for the electric vehicle (EV) market, Tesla initiated the delivery of its long-anticipated Cybertruck, marking a bold venture into the competitive pickup truck segment. Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, handed over the first units during an event at the company’s Austin headquarters, signalling the beginning of a new era in the electric vehicle landscape. The livestreamed portion of the event lasted around 30 minutes.

Coming after two years of delays and production hurdles, the Cybertruck diverges from conventional truck designs. It comes with an angular stainless-steel exterior, reminiscent of a vehicle from a sci-fi movie, and the current iteration of the Cybertruck boasts a drag coefficient of 0.335, large all-terrain tires, a six-foot by four-foot composite truck bed, and a front trunk. Notably, the Cybertruck features a steer-by-wire system, offering enhanced maneuverability and challenging traditional norms in truck design.

Stepping inside the Cybertruck reveals a tech-centric interior. Musk showcased an 18.5-inch infinity touchscreen in the front and a 9.4-inch touchscreen in the back during the delivery event. The vehicle is equipped with a 15-speaker sound system, a built-in HEPA air filter, wireless charging, and various power outlets, aligning with Tesla’s focus on cutting-edge technology.

Adding an element of intrigue, Tesla has introduced a range extender option, promising enhanced mileage for both the all-wheel-drive and Cyberbeast versions. However, details about the functionality and pricing of this feature remain undisclosed, leaving potential buyers curious about the potential benefits and costs.

One of the notable aspects of the Cybertruck’s delivery is the adjustment in pricing from Musk’s initial projections in 2019. The base model, a rear-wheel-drive version with a 250-mile range, comes with a base price of $60,990, a significant increase from the initially touted $39,900. Tesla plans to introduce two other configurations – an all-wheel-drive variant with a 341-mile range priced at $79,990 and the high-performance “Cyberbeast” with an 845-horsepower engine and a $99,990 price tag. The Cyberbeast also lives up to its name, coming with the ability to travel 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.6 seconds and hit a top speed of 130 mph. Still, the prices are higher than the targets Musk had shared in 2019. The Cyberbeast and the all-wheel variant are said to come with a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds. The rear-wheel model will be available in 2025, while the Cyberbeast and the all-wheel variant will be out for delivery next year.

In a nutshell, the introduction of the Cybertruck marks Tesla’s foray into the highly competitive pickup truck market, challenging established players like Ford and Rivian. While the pricing has exceeded initial expectations, Musk asserts that the Cybertruck offers “more utility than a truck” and is “faster than a sports car,” positioning it as a unique and formidable contender in the segment.