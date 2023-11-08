It seems that tech titan Apple is taking a step back from rolling out new software and focussing more on fixing existing flaws and glitches in order to enhance the quality of its upcoming software. According to a new report by Bloomberg, the company has temporarily halted the development of new features in its next year’s software updates to focus on rectifying existing bugs and other issues.

Traditionally, Apple unveils its latest software updates, featuring an array of exciting new features and enhancements, at its annual events, once the company has completed the first “milestone” release of a software update, its engineers commence work on the second milestone. However, this year, the tech giant is diverging from this pattern. The decision to shift the focus from introducing new features to addressing and fixing software issues was communicated internally within Apple just last week, after the early versions of updates saw “a proliferation of bugs.”

This strategic shift affects a broad spectrum of Apple devices, including the operating systems of the iPhone (iOS 18), iPad (iPadOS18), Mac (macOS 15), Apple Watch (watchOS 11), and even upcoming versions of visionOS, the operating system for Apple’s Vision Pro headset. Internally, the The iPhone and iPad software, is dubbed “Crystal,” while the Mac software is being called “Glow.” This development marks the latest instance of the Cupertino-headquartered tech behemoth to prioritize the quality over new features or quick releases – last month, the iPhone-maker had to roll out a software update to address the overheating of iPhone 15s and iOS17.

At the heart of this decision is the recognition that the growing number of bugs and glitches in early versions of Apple’s software updates has become a pressing concern. Rather than pursuing new and exciting features, Apple engineers are now tasked with improving the overall performance of the software and resolving the identified issues. The decision to pause software development for next year’s updates raises questions about the release timeline and the impact on upcoming features. Apple typically unveils its software updates in June, with the official release in September, and last month, Apple completed the first version of its next iPhone, iPad and Mac OSs.

However, with this proactive pause in feature development, there may be concerns about whether this will affect the release schedule for next year’s updates. Still, it is to be noted that this one-week pause is considered a rare occurrence and is likely to be aimed at ensuring that future updates are polished and dependable for Apple users. After all, who wouldn’t prefer having a glitch-free iOS 18, and a slight pause in the development of Apple’s operating systems is a small price to be paid for that.

With this development, users can now anticipate more polished, stable, and reliable software, resulting in a smoother and less buggy experience. They are also likely to encounter fewer issues and disruptions in their day-to-day use of Apple devices, and can expect their Apple devices to function more seamlessly, making tasks more efficient and enjoyable. Furthermore, Apple engineers can use this pause to not only address issues but also fine-tune and improve planned features for next year’s updates.