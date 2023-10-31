A coalition of 40 nations, spearheaded by the United States, is set to make a firm commitment against paying ransoms to cybercriminals as part of the International Counter Ransomware Initiative. The initiative, aimed at cutting off the funding mechanisms for hackers, is a response to the escalating global wave of ransomware attacks. According to Anne Neuberger, U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technologies, the United States has been heavily impacted by such attacks, accounting for 46% of the reported incidents.

The severity of ransomware attacks lies in hackers encrypting an organisation’s systems and demanding ransoms for decryption, often coupled with the threat of leaking sensitive data if payments are withheld. Recent high-profile cases at MGM Resorts International and Clorox have yet to fully recover from the fallout of such attacks, indicating the widespread disruption and economic damage caused by these criminal activities.

The coalition plans to impede the flow of funds to ransomware perpetrators through heightened information sharing, facilitated by the creation of two information-sharing platforms – one established by Lithuania and another jointly developed by Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The sharing of a “black list” via the U.S. Department of Treasury, containing details about digital wallets used for ransom payments, is among the strategies proposed by Neuberger.

The White House is on the brink of finalising a new policy outlining how governments should respond to ransomware attacks. This will include information sharing about attackers and the accounts used for ransom collection. The endeavour seeks to foster collaboration among countries in sharing details about ransomware attackers, emphasising the need for global cooperation to combat these threats. The geographical scope of this alliance spans 50 countries, incorporating a diverse range of nations, from Nigeria and Costa Rica to Singapore and South Korea. Both Interpol and the European Union are actively participating in this multilateral effort, underscoring the significance of a united front in safeguarding digital connectivity against cyber threats.

The collaborative strategy and commitment among these nations are pivotal in strengthening cybersecurity defences, aiming to curb the rising incidents of ransomware attacks that have plagued numerous sectors globally.