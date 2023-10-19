In a strategic move to align with the Indian government’s “Make in India” initiative and expand its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing smartphone markets, Google revealed its intentions to produce Pixel smartphones in India. The announcement was made during Google’s annual “Google for India” event, emphasising the company’s commitment to the Indian market and underlining its ambitions to bring its cutting-edge technology closer to Indian consumers.

The tech giant aims to commence local production of its flagship smartphones, starting with the recently launched Pixel 8, during 2024. This indicates a transformative shift as Google joins the ranks of prominent tech giants, such as Apple and Samsung, in manufacturing devices within India’s borders. The announcement drew an enthusiastic response from the audience at the event, reflecting the high stakes and expectations associated with this move.

Rick Osterloh, Google’s Senior VP for Devices and Services, underlined India’s significance by referring to it as a ‘priority market’ for Pixel devices. In the wake of India’s rapid evolution into a manufacturing powerhouse, Osterloh commented that the nation had “established itself as a truly world-class hub for manufacturing, resulting in a thriving environment for businesses to flourish.”

While the announcement was light on specifics, it was revealed that Google is partnering with both international and domestic manufacturers to facilitate local production of Pixel smartphones. This collaborative approach reinforces India’s reputation as a global manufacturing hub and underscores Google’s dedication to the “Make in India” vision.

Google’s decision to manufacture its flagship smartphones in India aligns with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious goal to transform the nation into a manufacturing hub, ultimately competing with its formidable neighbour, China. This move underscores the growing importance of India as a global manufacturing destination and signals a significant milestone in Google’s journey towards serving a more extensive Indian customer base.

Besides manufacturing, Google has also concentrated on broadening its service network. Thanks to its local partner, F1 Info Solutions, the company has set up 28 service centres in 27 Indian cities, with plans to expand further. This initiative aims to offer efficient support and maintenance services to a growing user base.

While Google’s official statement provides an overview of their strategy, further details about the partnership and the impact on the Indian market will likely emerge in the coming months.