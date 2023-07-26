It is that time of the year again, wherein Samsung, the leader of the pack when it comes to foldables, is at its second device launch event of the year. The ‘Galaxy unpacked’ event is here, and to much anticipation, Samsung launched the new Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Z Flip form factor is the more popular of the two foldables, and the new upgrades are sure to add to that popularity further.

While being a definite, more visible upgrade to its predecessor, the device now comes with a noticeably larger cover display of 3.4 inches and a 720×480 resolution. Once it is unfolded, the device will retain the 6.7-inch display that was featured by its predecessor, the Z Flip 4. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, however, does come with a new waterdrop-style hinge, and is set to measure a stunning 15.1mm once it is folded.

With the new Z Flip 5, Samsung is taking a leaf out of the Apple playbook, by looking to personalise the device via software interventions. The new Flip 5 is not a massive upgrade to the predecessor, and looks & feel pretty much the same. But what’s different is how the cover screen is larger, and much more personalisable. You can set up custom cover screen wallpapers, animated ones as well, which are visible even when not in use, making your phone distinct from others.

The cover display now also comes with adaptive brightness and offers a host of widgets from your most used main apps. Your boarding passes to Samsung pay to health data, all of it is pretty much available at the front screen itself, thus preventing the need to open the device time and again.

The new teardrop hinge mechanism, termed ‘Flex Hinge’, now gives both foldables a near flat look, almost eliminating the gap that persisted in earlier versions. Samsung says it has also added a new ‘shock dispersion layer’, to provide toughness to the screen.

In terms of raw technicals, the device will launch with 8GB of RAM with either 256GB or 512GB of storage in India. The Flip 5 will also sport a 3,700mAh battery, as well as a 12MP primary lens and 12MP ultrawide lens on its cover display. The device also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset (the same as the one found in the Galaxy S23 Ultra). It is priced starting at ₹95,000 and will be available to order starting today, with general availability from August 11. To those who pre-reserved it, they will get it a handsome discount along with a bunch of offers, as floated by Samsung a while back.