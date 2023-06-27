With a stagnation coming in to India’s still nascent ecommerce segment, Amazon is expected to launch its popular Prime Day sale in India next month. According to an official announcement, Prime Day 2023 is set to take place on the 11th and 12th of July. Thus, shoppers should brace themselves for unbeatable deals, exclusive discounts, and a chaotic, frenzied shopping experience as you try to beat one another on grabbing the best deals.

Prime Day 2023 will kick off at 3 am EDT – the time Amazon refreshes its daily deals, and the e-commerce mammoth reports that new deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the event, along with “deep discounts on products from the hottest brands.”

For those living under a rock, the Prime Day is an annual online shopping event created by Amazon, and is known to offer a range of incredible deals, discounts, and limited-time offers across various product categories. Ever since it was first established, the Amazon Prime Day has grown into a global phenomenon, spanning multiple countries and lasting for multiple days and providing an opportunity for Amazon to boost its sales on its e-commerce platform.

This could also be a good time to get a Prime membership. For one, Prime members often enjoy early access to Prime Day deals, allowing them to get a head start and secure popular products before they sell out. They can also gain access to Lightning Deals, which is a promotion in which a limited number of discounts are offered on an item for a short period. To add to this, they can subscribe to be notified about deals related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items.

Furthermore, Prime members are known to receive fast, free delivery on a varied range of items, and can choose from multiple delivery options to ensure a package is delivered to them when and where is most convenient. All of these are useful as the Prime Day is just round the corner. And if this is not enough, they can leverage the all-new Invite-only deals program to request invitations to some of Prime Day’s best deals such as 75% off Amazon Fire TV 43” Omni Series, 60% off Bulova Men’s Marine Star Chronograph, 55% off JBL Live 660NC Noise Cancelling Headphones, and 50% off FOREO LUNA 3 Facial Cleansing Brush. Selected members will be notified during Prime Day with instructions on how to purchase the item at the exclusive deal price.

“Prime members can save big on popular brands like Lancôme, Kérastase, Peloton, Victoria’s Secret, YETI, The Drop, and Sony, and save on new Amazon-exclusive deals from D’Amelio Footwear, OPI, and Alo Yoga. Plus, members will get exclusive access to Amazon’s lowest prices so far this year on select products from a variety of brands like Bose, Hey Dude, and Theragun,” Amazon noted.