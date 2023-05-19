Ever since OpenAI released ChatGPT to the masses, the chatbot has been a favourite of millions of users – over 100 million – across the globe. Consequently, we have seen an increase of similar chatbot apps on smartphones that try to emulate the success of ChatGPT – such as Chat AI, Ask AI, AT Chat Assistant, and more.

OpenAI has recorded the dramatic rise of its chatbot, and now, it has announced the launch of a dedicated ChatGPT app, on Apple’s iOS app store. The first official smartphone app for the AI-powered chatbot, the ChatGPT app for iOS will be limited to users in the US at launch. Eventually, it will expand the app to more countries “in the coming weeks.”

“Since the release of ChatGPT, we’ve heard from users that they love using ChatGPT on the go. Today, we’re launching the ChatGPT app for iOS,” OpenAI announced in a blog post. The app is available to be downloaded from Apple’s App Store.

Just launched the ChatGPT iOS app! https://t.co/QC2Ec7Jshs

Now in the US, world soon. Android next. — Mira Murati (@miramurati) May 18, 2023

OpenAI is not forgetting Android users either – they were “next,” according to OpenAI, and ChatGPT will be coming to their devices “soon.” The release of the official ChatGPT app on iOS and Android is not only a milestone for OpenAI but also a significant step in addressing the rise of rival chatbots and scams on smartphones. As the popularity of chatbots continues to grow, so does the potential for malicious actors to exploit unsuspecting users. By providing a trustworthy and reliable AI assistant, OpenAI aims to create a safe and secure environment for users to interact without falling prey to malicious activities or misinformation.

The introduction of the ChatGPT app for mobile devices represents a significant step forward in OpenAI’s mission to democratize AI and make it widely available to users across various platforms. By bringing the power of ChatGPT to smartphones and tablets, OpenAI is enabling individuals to tap into the vast potential of AI-driven conversations and leverage the benefits of advanced language models in their everyday lives.

The impact of OpenAI’s ChatGPT app on the AI landscape and human-machine interaction is substantial. It opens up new possibilities for communication, information retrieval, and personalized assistance, transforming the way individuals interact with technology. However, it also raises important considerations regarding the ethical use of AI, privacy concerns, and the responsible deployment of such powerful language models.

The launch of the ChatGPT app on iOS is just the beginning of OpenAI’s broader vision to make advanced AI technology accessible to a global audience. With plans to extend the app to Android devices in the near future, OpenAI is poised to reach an even wider user base and further solidify its position as a leading provider of conversational AI solutions.

As OpenAI continues to refine and expand the capabilities of ChatGPT, the availability of the app on iOS heralds a new era of conversational AI on mobile devices. The ChatGPT app’s accessibility and widespread adoption have the potential to shape the future of human-machine interactions, paving the way for enhanced productivity, information access, and personalized assistance in our increasingly digital world.

Much like ChatGPT on PCs, the ChatGPT app for iOS is free to use. Moreover, it syncs chat history with the web, is add-free, and comes with support for voice input and Whisper, OpenAI’s open-source speech-recognition system. Of course, subscribers of ChatGPT Plus can get access to the capabilities of GPT-4 and gain early access to new features and faster response times.