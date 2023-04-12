While social media companies like Twitter and Meta are allowing users to pay and get verified on their platforms, LinkedIn is taking a different approach. The social media platform announced on Wednesday that it is rolling out three new methods by which users can verify their identities and where they work.

And the best thing about this is that the verification is absolutely free. LinkedIn, in a blog post, writes that “We believe verification should be for everyone on LinkedIn, that’s why every feature will be available and free to all our members.” The absence of any charges for obtaining verification on LinkedIn is a positive aspect that may sway users in favor of the platform over alternatives such as Twitter or Meta’s Facebook and Instagram.

“Through all these new, free features, we’re helping give you the confidence that who you’re connecting with and the content you come across is trusted and authentic. While all LinkedIn members globally won’t have access to these verification options immediately, we will expand availability and ways for you to participate over time. We’ll keep you updated as we continue rolling out more features like these,” LinkedIn wrote in the post.

The new verification options include the ability to use CLEAR to prove the identities of users, verification of their work through an email address, and Microsoft’s Entra verified ID platform to obtain digital workplace IDs for free. With this, LinkedIn is making it easier to prove that users are who they say they are, authenticate aspects of their workplace, and make it harder for individuals to impersonate others on the platform.

For one, LinkedIn is teaming up with the secure identity platform CLEAR to provide verification for LinkedIn users in the US. Starting this month, they need to provide their government-issued ID, a photo of themselves, and a phone number. Once their identities are verified, their profile will display a new “Verifications” section under the “Connect” and “Message” buttons. Users can display on their profiles that they have verified their identities with CLEAR.

The second method (verifying where they work) is via their company email. Available to LinkedIn users across the globe, this method entails that users need to enter a verification code sent to their company email address. Currently, this feature works with more than 4,000 companies on the platform, and LinkedIn plans to roll out this option to more companies over time.

Last but not the least, organizations can now issue digital workplace IDs for eligible users at no extra cost. Rolling out to users at the end of the month, this feature includes LinkedIn’s collaboration with Microsoft to leverage the company’s Microsoft Entra Verified ID platform.

With an increase in the number of fake profiles and identity theft on social media, a verified account on LinkedIn can serve as proof of authenticity and increase trust in the user’s professional brand. It is a mark of distinction that sets the user apart and distinguishes them from those who may be impersonating them or using their name to scam others.

Moreover, a verified account on LinkedIn provides a level of assurance to recruiters and employers that the profile is genuine, and the user has the required skills and experience. It can improve the chances of being discovered by recruiters and potential employers, as well as increase the likelihood of receiving job offers and business opportunities. Verified accounts on LinkedIn are also given priority in search results, which can significantly increase visibility and reach.