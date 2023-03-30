Apple has announced that it will hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 5-9, 2023. The conference, which is one of the biggest and most anticipated developer events in the tech industry, draws thousands of developers and industry professionals from around the world.

Much like last year, there will be an in-person experience at Apple Park on the first day of the conference, while the entire event will be online for the most part for viewers who are interested to watch but are unable to attend. Apple claims that its 34th annual WWDC will be a grand event – Susan Prescott, Apple’s VP of Worldwide Developer Relations, says that this year’s WWDC is going to be the company’s “biggest and most exciting yet.”

“WWDC is one of our favorite times of the year at Apple because it’s an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary,” Prescott said, adding that the company “can’t wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!”

Open to developers at no cost, the WWDC 2023 is expected to be the arena where Apple unveils its mixed-reality headset. The headset has been in the works for months, and even after running into numerous obstacles, the company is keen to make its mark in the AR and VR industry (which are slated to be the cornerstones of the metaverse) with the product.

From what we know about the headset, it is said to come with both AR and VR capabilities (with an option to switch between them) and an external battery pack, which the user will have to wear on their waist. Additionally, it is said to feature a couple of 4K micro-OLED displays and be powered by Apple’s in-house silicon chips. We will have to wait to get more details and see whether Apple does unveil the highly-anticipated product at the developer conference.

Apple also released the poster for the WWDC 2023, which does not reveal much. The multi-colored semi-circles are likely to be hinting at the new Mac Pro, which is long rumored to launch during the WWDC 2023. It is speculated that Apple may launch new Macs, including the 15-inch MacBook Air, or the Silicon Mac Pro that the company has been testing for quite some time.

What we do know for certain is that Apple will spotlight the latest advancements in its operating systems – iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS – at the developer conference (the company said so in the press release). The company will also provide developers with “unique access to Apple engineers, as well as insight into new technologies and tools to help them realize their visions.”

Apart from keynote announcements and presentations, Apple is set to hold sessions, one-on-one labs, and opportunities to engage with Apple engineers and other developers at WWDC 2023 as well. This includes Apple’s continued support to student developers with the Swift Student Challenge to help up-and-coming developers and learners. The WWDC also includes an all-day special event for select developers and students at Apple Park, which will take place on June 5.