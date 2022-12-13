It seems that Indian customers will soon have more places to buy Apple products from. A report in Economic Times states that Indian business behemoth Tata Group, through its ‘Infiniti’ retail chain, aims to open 100 exclusive Apple stores across the country.

With a further network of exclusive Apple stores across the country, the iPhone maker will have the opportunity to further strengthen its presence in the Indian market and reach a larger audience. According to media reports, Apple is in talks to team up with Infiniti Retail for the setting up of exclusive Apple stores in the world’s second-largest internet market. Infinity Retail is a subsidiary of Tata Group and runs Cromā, the retail chain of consumer electronics and durables that spans 500 products.

If the talks go through, then Infiniti Retail will be an Apple-authorised reseller in the country and set up Apple stores of 500-600 sq ft. each in shopping malls, high-street neighborhood areas, and other places. They will, thus, be smaller than the Apple Premium Reseller stores that dot the country. Premium Reseller stores are usually spread over 1,000 sq ft and offer Apple’s varied range of products for sale – including Macs, iPods, and Apple TV. In contrast, Apple’s Authorized Resellers will be able to sell mostly iPhones, Watches, and iPads.

For now, Tata has already begun laying the groundwork as it has initiated discussions with several premium malls and high streets. Media reports added that the terms of the lease include the details of brands and stores that cannot be opened near the Apple stores. There are, at present, over 160 Apple Premium Resellers in the country.

If these talks between Apple and Infiniti Retail fall through, it is likely that Tata will bank on Wistron and consider a joint venture with the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer. The Indian conglomerate is already in talks to acquire Wistron’s only manufacturing facility in India for up to ₹50 billion. Apple, for its part, is currently focused on increasing sales for partners and retailers in India, and according to media reports, it has asked Wistron, Foxconn, and Pegatron, (which are its top three leading vendors in the country) to triple their production in the next two years.

Apple has been doubling down its focus on India, one of its least valued markets in terms of sales, but one that could be the final frontier for the Cupertino-giant. India off late, has seen a massive rise in premium smartphone sales, with Apple leading that segment. The company has already pushed aggressively for India-produced iPhones, having already started manufacturing segments of its latest iPhone 14 line-up, via Foxconn.