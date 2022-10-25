Update (3:00 PM IST): WhatsApp now seems to be restored for most. Some users are reporting glitches, mostly on desktop versions, but otherwise world seems to have returned to normalcy.

Earlier:

WhatsApp, the Meta owned instant messaging app with over 2 billion worldwide users, is down for several users globally. India and the US, it’s two largest markets, are the worst affected. The outage started around 12:29 PM IST, and one hour down the line, it still persists.

DownDetector and WaBetaInfo, two largest trackers of the outage, have confirmed the same. DownDetector, which received over 60,000 complaints about the glitch from users in a span of an hour, shows that U.S. and India are among those most impacted by the outage, which is impacting users globally. India is the largest market of WhatsApp by users.

In an official statement, Meta said, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

Social media users from Italy and Turkey also posted about not being able to send messages. The messaging service is down for users across the UK, the BBC reported.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.