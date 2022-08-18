As has been the case for well over a decade now, this fall promises to be busy and productive in more ways than one, as Apple is on the way to bring a host of product launches for users across the globe. If you are looking to buy an iPhone 13, it would serve you well to wait for a few weeks.

The reason? We are very likely to see the iPhone 14 lineup being unveiled and rolled out next month. The rolling out is very likely to be preceded by a launch event that Apple is aiming to hold on September 7, according to a Bloomberg report.

You would be able to pre-order the iPhone 14 starting September 9, and the first orders will arrive a week later on September 16.

The reason why this is more than just hearsay and speculation is that Bloomberg reports that several Apple retail employees have been told to “prepare for a major new product release on Sept. 16.” Considering the fact that the iPhone 14 is slated to be officially unveiled a week earlier, it would not be a stretch to say that the newest lineup of Apple’s flagship smartphones will be officially unveiled at that time.

The launch of the iPhone 14 will kick off a busy product season during the second half of the year. During those months, we are likely to see new models of Apple watches, along with several new versions of Macs and low-end iPads, rolling out by the end of the year.

The Apple Watch Series 8 and a revised Apple Watch SE are likely to be announced in the fall event in September, which will once again be streamed online and continue a trend that has picked pace since the start of the pandemic. We may also see the next generation of the AirPods Pro, which Apple is reportedly working on.

The main event

Nonetheless, it will be the latest line of iPhones that will be the cynosure of every eye. At a time when fears of a recession have taken hold and tech stocks have taken a beating, the iPhone led sales and Apple’s performance in the previous quarter, accounting for almost half of the total quarterly revenue of $83 billion.

The iPhone 14 lineup will not come with a “mini” variant, instead, it will be replaced with a device with a 6.7-inch screen. While the standard model is said to look similar to the iPhone 13, lineup will reportedly feature a better camera. The standard model will retain the A15 chip from the iPhone 13, while the Pro version will get a relatively faster chipset in the A16 chip.

Additionally, the Pro model is said to come with a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera along with 12-megapixel ultrawide and telephoto sensors, along with a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout that will replace the notch.

Overall, the iPhone 14 lineup is said to have four models – a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 (the standard model), a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

What to “Watch” out for

The latest series of Apple Watches includes three models – the Series 8, a refreshed Apple Watch SE, and a new Pro version of the Apple Watch. The last one is said to come with a more rugged build and a larger display, along with new fitness tracking features and more battery life. The SE, on the other hand, will be a more affordable one and come with a faster chip, and the others are expected to be equipped with a sensor that detects body temperature and features for women’s health as well.