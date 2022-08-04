OnePlus 10T 5G, which we had talked about briefly last month, has finally made its entrance, and it promises to be an exciting device. Sporting the latest and powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and 150W fast charging, the 10T comes surprisingly without the iconic OnePlus alert slider. The company describes the smartphone as the “speed-leading flagship delivering ultimate performance,” something that is “driven relentlessly by the fastest charging in OnePlus history, and the most powerful Qualcomm® mobile platform ever developed.”

What makes the arrival of the OnePlus 10T 5G all the more exciting is that it is the latest phone in ‘T’ series announced by OnePlus in recent times – 2 years – to be precise. The last one was the OnePlus 8T.

Let us delve deeper into OnePlus’s second flagship device of the year, and see whether it is worth the ₹49,999 it starts at.

Design: How does it look?

While slightly heavier, the OnePlus 10T borrows several designs from the OnePlus 10 Pro (which was released earlier this year). The 8.8 mm long smartphone is set to come in two colours – Moonstone Black and Jade Green – while missing the iconic alert slider. While there is no headphone jack, the OnePlus 10T does come with dual speakers.

It also comes with a shiny metallic frame and glossy metal finish rear panel, as well as a large camera bump to support the three-camera setup at the back. But more about that later.

The OnePlus 10T 5G has the display sorted in the form of a 6.7-inch flat 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, centrally placed hole punch cut-out and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Specs: Is it truly OnePlus’ most powerful smartphone?

Running OxygenOS 12.1 (OxygenOS 13 will be available later this year), the OnePlus 10T packs quite a punch with up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. This is for the US market, while India is getting the 12GB RAM+256GB variant.

This is complimented by the most powerful Qualcomm chipset developed to date, which ensures 10% higher CPU performance 10% higher GPU clock speed, and 4 times fast AI. The device supports a total of 11 5G bands.

A “cool” way to prevent your phone from overheating (especially during charging)

OnePlus describes it as “a new era of charging,” and rightfully so. Coming with a 4,800 mAh battery and supporting 150W fast charging, OnePlus claims that it will give you a “day’s power in 10 minutes⁷ and double the battery lifespan from 800 to 1,600 cycles.”

Nonetheless, OnePlus’ new Battery Health Engine will keep your battery safe. The company claims that the 4800 mAh battery will retain about 80% of its capacity after 1,600 charging cycles.

And if you are worried that your device might overheat while charging (a common issue) OnePlus has that handled with its new 3D Cooling System.

The OnePlus 10T brings the first-ever ultra-thin vapor cooling system, which brings together a larger cooling area, advanced materials, and a redesigned heat dissipation channel in order to keep things cool.

A snazzy triple camera setup

Coming to what a lot of you have been waiting for, the OnePlus 10T comes with a triple camera setup on the rear and a 16MP front camera (with big 1.0µm pixels and f/.2.4 aperture). The rear consists of a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor (which comes with wide f/1.8 aperture and an optically-stabilized lens), an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

How much does it cost?

You can pre-order the device until August 4, but the device will not be rolling out to buyers till August 6 in India. The base model comes at ₹49,999, and subsequent models will come at ₹54,999 and ₹59,999.

For Europe, shipping starts at August 25, and customers can buy them at £629 for the 8GB RAM+128 GB variant and £729 for the 12GB RAM+256GB. For the US, it will be a little late as preorders will open on September 1 and shipments will begin on September 29, but they can buy the variants at $649 and $749.