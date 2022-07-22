The Facebook news feed is about to evolve according to the standards of current times. Facebook seems to have found a middle ground between it’s pursuit to compete with TikTok and other similar platforms and ensuring the users can get an algorithm-free experience. As ironic as it may sound, Facebook will be introducing a new ‘feeds’ page, a place that will only display posts from friends, groups, followed pages etc. Yes, that is what Facebook was founded to do, and yes it is now finding a way out of its own messed up web to do just that.

The first page that users will see on launching Facebook will now be called home. This page will display suggested reel-like posts, stories from creators recommended by Facebook’s algorithm. This will allow Facebook to offer a product similar to TikTok while maintaining its vintage purpose of staying connected with friends.

Addressing the new update, which is expected to roll out within a week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg, via a facebook post, said “One of the most requested features for Facebook is to make sure people don’t miss friends’ posts. So today we’re launching a Feeds tab where you can see posts from your friends, groups, Pages and more separately in chronological order. The app will still open to a personalized feed on the Home tab, where our discovery engine will recommend the content we think you’ll care most about. But the Feeds tab will give you a way to customize and control your experience further.”

It is to be noted that posts from friends and family will appear on the home page, and the feeds page will be displaying ads. But the feeds page will be completely free from suggested content of any sort.

The feeds page is supposed to deliver the old school experience to users, while the home tab is supposed to be Facebook’s new discovery engine, providing a more creative and stimulating experience for the users, while acting as a tool of growth for the creators on Facebook.