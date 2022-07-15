One of the long-standing stances of Facebook is that users should not have multiple accounts on its platform. This means that users have no choice but to create separate pages for their hobbies and interests if they do not wish to clutter their profile. Now, Facebook-parent Meta is bringing a solution to this problem – its flagship platform will now let users have up to five separate profiles tied to a single account.

For now, the feature is being tested with a select group of users (the exact number is unknown). If you are lucky enough to be a part of it, then you will be able to switch between the profiles seamlessly with just two taps. According to a Facebook spokesperson, this will let users “tailor their experience based on interests and relationships.”

What does this mean for the everyday Facebook user? Should this feature roll out successfully, they will be able to create and dedicate separate profiles with specific and varied purposes, and each profile will have its own feed.

One profile can be used for connecting with their friends, while another can be used strictly for engaging with their bosses and co-workers. Each of the other profiles can then be dedicated to specific hobbies of the user – one for traveling, another for cooking, and the like. So you do not have to worry about mixing your cooking videos with the pictures you took on a trip abroad, for instance.

While the main account must have the real name of the user, the same need not be the case for the additional profiles. This is a big step for Facebook, which is known to be a real stickler for people using their real names while engaging on the platform.

Users can choose any profile name and username for the profiles, provided they are unique and do not use any numbers or special characters. They will, however, continue to be subject to Facebook’s policies, which means that you cannot deceive or impersonate others. Doing so will force Facebook to take drastic steps, such as giving you the boot from its platform and removing both the main account and the profile(s).

This move by the company seems to be a neat way to increase engagement and encourage more posting and sharing on its platform. Not only will this improve the Facebook experience for users, but it may also help Facebook prevent a decline in its user numbers and prevent apps like TikTok from getting ahead in the race.