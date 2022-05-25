Ahead of the WWDC 2022, Apple has sent app publishers on App Store a reminder about a previously announced guideline. This requires apps that let users create an in-app account in any way, to provide an easily accessible account deletion option.

Apple had issued a guideline surrounding account deletion at WWDC 2021, which said “If your app doesn’t include significant account-based features, let people use it without a login. If your app supports account creation, you must also offer account deletion within the app.” The account deletion must also include a complete removal of any user data collected by the app.

Enforcement of this guideline saw a couple of delays, in order to give developers enough time to incorporate these changes into their apps. It was initially planned to be put in action from January 21st. Now, Apple has reminded publishers that the policy will be coming in effect on June 30th, 2022.

In a statement, apple said,