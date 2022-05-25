Ahead of the WWDC 2022, Apple has sent app publishers on App Store a reminder about a previously announced guideline. This requires apps that let users create an in-app account in any way, to provide an easily accessible account deletion option.
Apple had issued a guideline surrounding account deletion at WWDC 2021, which said “If your app doesn’t include significant account-based features, let people use it without a login. If your app supports account creation, you must also offer account deletion within the app.” The account deletion must also include a complete removal of any user data collected by the app.
Enforcement of this guideline saw a couple of delays, in order to give developers enough time to incorporate these changes into their apps. It was initially planned to be put in action from January 21st. Now, Apple has reminded publishers that the policy will be coming in effect on June 30th, 2022.
In a statement, apple said,
Please keep these requirements in mind when updating your app:
- The account deletion option should be easy to find in your app.
- If your app offers Sign in with Apple, you’ll need to use the Sign in with Apple REST API to revoke user tokens when deleting an account.
- It’s insufficient to only provide the ability to temporarily disable or deactivate an account. People should be able to delete the account along with their personal data.
- Apps in highly-regulated industries may provide additional customer service flows to confirm and facilitate the account deletion process.
- Follow applicable legal requirements for storing and retaining user account information, and for handling account deletion. This includes complying with local laws in different countries or regions. As always, check with your legal counsel.