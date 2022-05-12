While there was the blockbuster Pixel 6a announcement, Google also announced noteworthy, but a bit rushed additions, to what it is now calling its new ‘Pixel portfolio’.

While this Pixel portfolio already had the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro phones along with Pixel buds, it now also gets the 6a series, buds pro as well as its own wearable. Google announced the seriously stunning looking Pixel Watch, which by the looks of it, looked as if its straight out of a concept. An all-black dome-like finish on the top with tactical crown made it look exquisite and elegant.

With this watch, you’ll get the new Wear OS by Google, teamed up with Fitbit’s health and fitness tools — right on your wrist. Google says that the Pixel Watch is “a natural extension” of the Pixel family.

Along with the Pixel Watch, Google also announced a new line of tablet — the segment is still pretty much in demand — Pixel tablet. It seems as if Apple’s relentless push on improving the tablet experience has finally made Google think of launching a serious Android device in the segment. Rest of the droid in the tablet space are pretty much a joke, except for the Samsung line-up maybe.

The Pixel tablet is also powered by the same Google Tensor chip, but will perhaps make its way to the shelves only by 2023.