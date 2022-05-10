Once again, it is that time of the year. And by that, we mean that it is time for Google’s annual developer conference – Google I/O – to take place. This year, it will be held on May 11 and 12, showcasing the latest software developments and surprises that Google might have in store for us.

If you wish to see the conference (which kicks off with an opening presentation at 1 PM ET), then you are in luck. Once again, it will be taking place online, and you can watch the live-stream on YouTube. It is free for all to attend, and if that is your intention, simply go and register yourself on io.google/2022.

With this out of the way, let us see what we can expect to see this Wednesday. It is expected that Google will announce the official launch of Android 13, as well as the newest addition to the Pixel family – the Pixel 6a. Without further ado, let’s delve deeper into what is expected to make an appearance in Google I/O 2022.

1. Android 13

This is something that has been due to be released for quite some time, especially since Google released a developer preview of Android 13 for app developers earlier this year. Thus, we might finally witness the next major version of Google’s mobile operating system, and not just the little peeks that the beta has afforded us.

It may come with features such as an improved QR code scanner, a private photo picker, upgraded theming options and privacy features, as well as the expansion of the Material You design language to all apps and not just Google’s own apps.

2. Android 12L

Foldable devices will be getting some love as well, especially since Google rolls out Android 13 in this year’s Google I/O as well. It is optimized for tablets and foldables and is supposed to be launched this year.

3. Pixel 6a

Pixel 6a is your very own Pixel 6 smartphone, just at a more affordable price. It no longer remains a secret, thanks to the rumors of the same having been leaked last November, but nonetheless, it remains a much-anticipated device.

According to the leaks, it is expected to come with a 90Hz OLED panel, and a triple camera setup (that includes a 12-megapixel main camera sensor). In fact, its design seems to take a lot after the standard Pixel 6 device.

4. Pixel Watch

We might get to see Google’s first-ever wearable – the Pixel Watch – at Google I/O 2022, something that has been speculated for quite some time. For those who missed it, Google had filed for a trademark with the US Patent and Trademark Office for the brand “Pixel Watch” this April, followed by what seemed to be a prototype of the same being left at a restaurant in the US. If it was indeed the Pixel Watch, then it was undoubtedly a genius move on Google’s part as quickly caught the eyes of many.

Coming with a minimalist circular design with a crown and a blue-colored silicone strap, it could be equipped with a 300mAh battery and the Snapdragon Wear 4100 or Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset 9 (though it is debatable, and we might see an entirely different chipset when the wearable is announced.)

5. Pixel Buds Pro

It is speculated that Google will unveil the Pixel Buds Pro, a new set of true wireless earbuds, at the developer conference. Speculations around the same are relatively new, but if it does come, we might see it in the following color options – Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, and Fog.

6. New Nest Hub

The Nest Hub smart display is a relatively new device that Google rolled out last year, and while it might be premature to expect an addition to its family, it cannot be disregarded either. We might get to see a new Nest smart display, whose display is detachable from the dock and can be used as a tablet.

7. Updates for existing platforms

It is not out of the question that Google will roll out some updates to the operating systems outside Android. Wear OS, Google TV, and Android TV might end up getting updates as well.

Of course, it may come to pass that Google does not announce several of these but instead announce new ones, so stay tuned and wait for Google’s I/O to kick off on Wednesday.