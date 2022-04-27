Jack Dorsey, Co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, has come out in support of the platform’s new owner Elon Musk, citing Elon as the “only solution” he trusts to bring true freedom of speech to Twitter, and freeing it from the reigns of advertisement revenue model.

Taking to his brainchild platform twitter, Dorsey said “In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.



The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

As the corporate and tech world course through the nuclear fallout of Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, it is yet to be ascertained who’s heads will be found in the debris. Of those who seem to be facing the corporate hammer, CEO Parag Agrawal’s name is on the forefront.

Agrawal, ever since the beginning of this corporate saga, has been subtly vocal about his aversion to the new owner Elon. Agrawal was recently found on the record, voicing opinions quite opposite to his predecessor Dorsey. In a candid conversation with Twitter staff, Agrawal vocalised his concerns about the platform’s uncertain future following the change in ownership. He also addressed (Mostly deferred to Elon) employee concerns regarding possibility of layoffs, a potential hiring freeze, and weather or not the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, will be making a return to the platform.

One popular phrase of the English language says “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” What the phrase doesn’t comment on is what happens if the house doesn’t find a way to unify, and usually, the head of the family wins. Abruptly branching off of that metaphor, it would be interesting to see if an apparent voice of dissent in the form of Agrawal can find it’s footing in Elon’s paradise of freedom of speech. Agrawal does have a healthy severance compensation as a part of his compensation anyway.