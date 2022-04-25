In response to multiple reports of electric two wheelers spontaneously bursting into flames, from all across the country, Ola Electric has issued a recall 1,441 vehicles. All of these vehicles were of the same batch as the ones involved in recent incidents.

The move comes in obedience to Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s recent advice via Twitter to EV manufacturers to voluntarily recall batches containing faulty vehicles. Local EV startups, Okinawa and Pure EV, will also be recalling batches with vehicles involved in incidents.

The company has maintained its defensive stance, stating that an investigation into the report found the incident to be an isolated one. However, they said, “As a pre-emptive measure we will be conducting a detailed diagnostic and health check of the scooters in that specific batch and therefore are issuing a voluntary recall of 1,441 vehicles. These scooters will be inspected by our service engineers and will go through a thorough diagnostics across all battery systems, thermal systems as well as the safety systems.”

Ola Electric and other EV startups have been in the news for all the wrong reasons over this past month, over a Guwahati incident involving one of their scooters, which caught fire spontaneously. Multiple reports have been piling in from all across the nation, with some unfortunately, involving civilian fatalities.

Nitin Gadkari, in his twitter thread, assured the nation of the government’s pursuit of solution, promising strict action against negligent EV manufacturers. The statement seems to have promoted a mass recall, with Okinawa Autotech and PureEV recalling 3,000 and 2,000 units respectively.