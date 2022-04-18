With the COVID 19 pandemic pushing literally everything virtual, recruitments and HR industry in general, also sped up their transition to a virtual environment. The largest of companies have successfully onboarded candidates through completely virtual processes, without the need for in-person interviews. However, all of that has happened largely due to new and upcoming ventures in the now popular ‘HR Tech’ space. Expertia AI is one such venture, and it has been seeded with USD 1.2 Million in a new round as it looks to grow business.

The round was led by Chiratae Ventures and Endiya Partners with participation from Entrepreneur First and angel investor Archana Priyadarshini. Entrepreneur First, the UK based Talent Investor has doubled down on their previous pre seed funding into the startup last March.

Founded in 2021, EXPERTIA AI is a simple, easy to setup recuritment solution for small firms, that combines datasets from across multiple job-boards. The platform offers a one click hiring solution to SMEs helping them automatically source and identify top 10 candidates from a pool of applicants invited from 25 plus job boards. Businesses are encouraged to connect their company website with their Expertia Career Page to collect all applicants to a smart centralized talent pool, helping them find relevant profiles across all open positions instantaneously.

Founders include Akshay Gugnani, an IBM & MIT research scholar by background and former Koovs.com founder Kanishk Shukla.

Talking about this round and future roadmap for the company, Kanishk Shukla, Co-founder and CEO said, “Our vision is to become a global skill cloud offering real time hiring as a service to businesses worldwide. The larger businesses could access this intelligence as a service by integrating their ATS with Expertia AI and receive realtime fit – not fit recommendations for incoming job applications and alerts notifying them of qualified passive candidates in their historical pool of applicants”.

Expertia AI operates a Freemium model, offering unlimited sourcing and screening of candidates to Startups for Free with premium opt-in features for larger organizations under paid subscriptions.

Operating in the Future of Work domain, the company intends to capture a slice of the over $500 billion annual spend on recruitment and associated technology done by businesses globally. Later in the year Expertia AI has plans to offer Skill Advisory solutions to business’ employees helping companies reskill, upskill, retain professionals and close the $8.5 trillion skill gap globally.