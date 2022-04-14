Going forward, Amazon’s IMDb TV will be rebranded as Amazon Freevee in order to highlight the cost of its service, its expansion, and stand out from the IMDb website. The rebrand will be effective from April 27.

This will be the second time IMDb TV has been rebranded since its inception in January 2019. In June of that year, it had been rebranded from IMDb Freedive to IMDb TV. Apparently, this rebranding has been in the works for quite some time.

“Over the past two years, we have seen tremendous growth for our AVOD service and are committed to bringing our audiences premium, free-to-consumer content,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with an increasing slate of inventive and broadly appealing originals, and are excited to establish Freevee as the premier AVOD service with content audiences crave.”

As a free (but with ads, sadly) video streaming service that lets users watch a wide range of Hollywood movies and shows, IMDb TV has been growing steadily over the years, expanding from the US to gain a foothold in UK two years after it was launched. In fact, its monthly active users have tripled over the past two years, and it is set to launch in Germany later this year. It has grand plans this year, including increasing its slate of original projects by 70% this year.

Some of the original titles that are slated to make their debut on IMDb TV are “Bosch: Legacy,” home design series “Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis,” comedy series “Sprung,” Australian crime drama “Troppo,” and series “High School.”

Currently, you can watch originals such as “Alex Rider,” and “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary” on IMDb TV. Coming to films, workplace rom-com “Love Accidently,” which stars Brenda Song and Aaron O’Connell, will be coming to the platform.

“We have been delighted by the viewer response to our modern television network in a streaming landscape,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming for IMDb TV. “With Freevee, our current and future viewers will discover a home that allows creative talent the freedom to tell impactful, entertaining, and inspiring stories; a service accessible to all and freed from time-slot restrictions and device availability; and a destination that provides customers with both new and familiar, escapist and engaging content — free of charge.”