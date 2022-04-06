If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, then you get the subscription to Amazon Music, the titan’s music streaming service, at a discounted rate. This will change from next month, as Amazon announced that it will be ramping up the price of the subscription.

Once this is effective, Prime members will have to pay almost the same amount as non-Prime members when it comes to subscribing to Unlimited plans of Amazon Music. This rise in price will be effective from May 5, 24 hours after Star Wars Day.

This development comes a few months after Netflix increased the prices for its plans for subscribers in the US and Canada. This also comes weeks after the company hiked the prices of its Prime subscriptions for the first time in four years from $119 to $139 per year or $12.99 to $14.99 per month.

To recap, Amazon Music has established itself as a popular platform that gives you access to a variety of songs that you can stream at your leisure. It became the first music store to sell music without digital rights management from the four major music labels in January 2008, and as of January 2020, Amazon Music had 55 million subscribers.

Delving deeper into the price hike of the plans, we find that Amazon Music’s Single-Device Plan has got an increase of $1 – from $3.99 to $4.99 per month. For those who do not know, this plan gives you unlimited access to 90 million songs on a single eligible Echo or Fire TV device.

The price for the Amazon Music Unlimited Individual plan will increase from $7.99 to $8.99 per month, or from $79 to $89 per year. For non-Prime subscribers, the price of the same plan remains unchanged at $9.99 per month, still more than what Prime subscribers will be paying.

For those who do not know, Amazon Music’s Unlimited plan allows you unbridled access to all Amazon Music Unlimited titles on all your devices – smartphone, tablet, PC or Mac, Fire TV, or Smart Echo – all without loss of HD quality. Additionally, the ever-annoying ads will not be bothering you, and you can download songs or playlists to listen to offline at a later time. Additionally, your recommendations will be personalized based on your listening habits.

You can check your current plan by vising Your Amazon Music Settings. In case you are in a trial period or part of a promotional offer, you will continue to receive the discounted rate for the remainder of your promotion period. Once that period ends, the company said that it will honor the original subscription price (plus applicable taxes for one billing cycle), and after that, the new pricing plus applicable taxes will come into effect on the bill.