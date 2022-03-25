The boss fight has come to Netflix.

Well, not the boss fight you are wondering, but a similar one nonetheless. Netflix has announced that it will be acquiring Texas-based mobile game developer Boss Fight Entertainment, which gave us Dungeon Boss and myVEGAS Bingo.

Netflix has been pushing into the gaming space since last year, and the results are a host of new games – including games tied to the popular series Stranger Things – you can play in the Netflix app and the expansion of its in-house creative development team. The subscription-based streaming giant includes in its arsenal Oxenfree maker Night School Studio and Finland-based Next Games, which gave us a Stranger Things puzzle game. Now, this list has grown by one.

The financial details were not disclosed, but we know that its experience in building popular games across genres will be leveraged by Netflix to provide its members with new and awesome games. The studio was formed out of the ashes of Zynga Dallas along with former Ensemble Studios employees in 2013.

Today, Boss Fight is headed by CEO David Rippy, CCO Bill Jackson, and COO Scott Winsett, all of whom founded the studio. They said that Boss Fight’s mission was to bring simple, beautiful, and fun game experiences to their players wherever they want to play. The studio will continue to operate out of its current studios in Allen, Texas, Austin, and Seattle, and Netflix said that this will enable it to tap into the creative talent beyond California.

“Netflix’s commitment to offer ad-free games as part of members’ subscriptions enables game developers like us to focus on creating delightful gameplay without worrying about monetization. We couldn’t be more excited to join Netflix at this early stage as we continue doing what we love to do while helping to shape the future of games on Netflix together,” they said.

“We’re still in the early days of building great game experiences as part of your Netflix membership,” said Amir Rahimi, VP of Game Studios. “Through partnerships with developers around the world, hiring top talent, and acquisitions like this, we hope to build a world-class games studio capable of bringing a wide variety of delightful and deeply engaging original games — with no ads and no in-app purchases — to our hundreds of millions of members around the world.”