It has been a few months since Apple’s iPhone 13 came out, and already, people are clamouring for the next addition to the iPhone family. Well, you have to wait till this fall for Apple to announce the next generation of iPhone (and a longer wait to get your hands on it). However, you can take a peek into what may be included in the upcoming iPhone 14, courtesy of noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

According to Kuo, the upcoming iPhone 14 models will have upgraded powerful chips. It seems that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max models will be released with the same A15 chip that is present in the iPhone 13 lineup. On the other hand, the more powerful 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with the more powerful A16 chip.

All four models are likely to come with an upgraded 6GB of RAM (instead of 4GB). While the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with LPDDR 5 memory, the other two more affordable smartphones will be equipped with LPDDT 4X memory. The LPDDR5 is faster, consumes lesser power (up to 30%) than LPDDR4X, and comes with up to 50% improved data speed.

One thing is to note that there is no iPhone 14 (in Kuo’s list) with a 5.4-inch display. Does this mean that Apple is discontinuing the “mini” size, and will continue to do so going forward? Time will tell.

However, you should note that these have not been confirmed by Apple, the iPhone maker, and thus are not set in stone. It may well come to pass that all iPhone 14 models will not come with different chipsets.

This is certainly not the first time that Apple is rolling out iPhone models with different chipsets for the standard iPhone and iPhone Pro models. The Cupertino-headquartered tech giant had walked down a similar path when it rolled out the iPhone 5S and 5C. That was back in 2013.

Apple, for its part, will officially unveil the iPhone 14 lineup (along with their names) this fall, so all you have to do is to wait until then.