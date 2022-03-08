UPI (Unified Payments Interface) has been nothing short of a revolutionary fintech product, not just in India, but globally as well. It is unarguably one of the most sophisticated government-backed digital financial transactions system on the planet, which connects accounts across all of India’s banking system for payments, that happen in milliseconds.

However, the revolutionary UPI was only limited to internet-enabled smartphones for now, thus limiting a sizeable Indian population from reaping its benefits. That, ends today.

Reserve Bank of India’s governor Shaktikanta Das, today launched UPI 123Pay, that would allow feature phone users to do monetary transactions, without requiring internet. All customers need, is a bank account linked to their mobile numbers, and they are good to go.

UPI on feature phones will help people in rural areas who cannot afford a smartphone to participate in UPI transactions, Das said. “This current decade will witness a transformative shift in the digital payments ecosystem in the country,” he said, adding the RBI has announced several measures in the last three years to push digital transactions.