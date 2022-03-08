Apple’s visually stunning ‘Peak Performance’ event is now live, and the most anticipated announcement has happened. The iPhone SE is here. It is 5G, it has the latest and fastest Apple Silicon — A15 bionic. And ofcourse, it continues to be the pocket-friendly iPhone that Apple has promised.

The new iPhone SE, which starts at $429, packs in almost everything that iphone 13 gets you, sans the camera setup. There is the powerful A15 bionic chip, which literally puts this budget iPhone way ahead of the most premium Android competition. It also gets the same body materials as the latest iPhone 13, be it the aluminium used or the back glass.

A15 Bionic packs a 6-core CPU, with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, making iPhone SE up to 1.8x faster than iPhone 8, and even faster compared to older models.

In terms of cameras, you get the same 12 MP single camera setup, though A15 bionic brings in the Deep Fusion tech. There is photographic styles support, same as the iPhone 13 along with a Smart HDR 4 mode for videos. The phone is IP67 water resistant.

In terms of color choices, this is a fairly limited deal: white, PRODUCT (RED) and black.

“iPhone SE has been an incredibly popular choice with our existing users and for new iPhone customers, thanks to its iconic design, exceptional performance, and affordable price. This year we’ve built the most powerful and durable iPhone SE yet, with better battery life thanks to A15 Bionic, the same chip as our iPhone 13 lineup that also unlocks advanced camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.

iPhone SE 3 will be available on March 18, with pre-orders starting on March 11. It will retail for $429. Yes, it is a $30 price increase than the second-generation iPhone SE, but then it is a break-away product by all means.

This is a developing story, please refresh for latest updates.