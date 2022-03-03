Apple has officially confirmed that its first event of the year will be held on March 8. The “Peak Performance” event is set to be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus in California from 10 AM Pacific Time. This translates to around 11:30 PM IST. Ofcourse, we will bring you real-time coverage.

Along with the confirmation came an invite, which features the “Peak Performance” tagline, as well as a multi-colored Apple logo. Like the event held last year, this will be a digital-only gathering, and it will be live-streamed across Apple’s website, the company’s YouTube channel, and directly in the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

In the event invite, the Apple logo comes in shades of blue, purple, orange, and yellow.

We do not know for certain what Apple will unveil at the event, but rumors suggest that the third-generation iPhone SE could make its debut. It is speculated that there will be no design changes between the second and third generations of the iPhone SE, though it will sport the latest A15 Bionic chip on the inside as well as support for 5G connectivity. It is also speculated to come with a 4.7-inch display, a 12MP rear camera, and a 12MP front camera sensor. Combine that with a Touch ID Home button and thick bezels, it will be Apple’s most affordable 5G iPhone (or so Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes).

A new iPad Air 5 seems to be on the cards as well and comes with mouth-watering features such as an A15 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, and an upgraded 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera with Center Stage support. If it is rolled out, then it may also come with a new CPU. We do not know whether it will be equipped with the new iOS 15.4 or Universal Control, so we have to wait and see.

Last but not least we come to macs. We might see the new Mac mini with faster M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, which are immensely powerful. A new 13-inch MacBook Pro may be unveiled as well, coming with an M2 chip, which is said to come with improvements in performance and offer better efficiency. It will be a lower-end version of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that come with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.