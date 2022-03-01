The metaverse has been garnering international attention for quite some time and several high-profile names such as Tencent, Walmart, and of course, Meta. Now, India has carved a niche for itself in the future of the internet with TechMVerse, the metaverse offering of IT services and consulting company Tech Mahindra.

That’s right, Tech Mahindra has announced the launch of TechMVerse, which will deliver interactive and immersive experiences in the Metaverse for its customers across the world. The company will enable meta commerce and 5G and use cases for platforms that have been launched by hyperscalers.

For the TechMVerse, the company plans to hire and train about 1,000 people within the first year. Additionally, the initial operations of its metaverse offering will be spread across four hubs – Dallas, London, Pune, and Hyderabad.

How will TechMVerse become reality? It seems that Tech Mahindra plans to build B2B use cases across sectors. This will be possible by leveraging its network and infrastructure capabilities along with its foundational technological capabilities. The latter include pervasive AI, Blockchain, 5G, AR and VR, and quantum computing.

The metaverse is fast moving away from an abstract concept and is gradually taking shape, thus presenting a lucrative opportunity (who doesn’t want to invest in the future?). The fact that the revenue opportunity from the metaverse in the international area could reach $800 billion in 2024 is just icing on the cake.

Let us see how the TechMVerse will look like. In its initial phase, Tech Mahindra said it will be leveraging the opportunities presented by the metaverse through various use cases including metaverse-based car dealership DealerVerse, NFT marketplace Middlemist, virtual bank Meta Bank, and a gaming center.

It will also offer immersive digital and professional experience services around design, content, as well as low code plug-and-play NFT and Blockchain platforms. Tech Mahindra has also collaborated with Mahindra & Mahindra to launch a series of digital collectibles which will be available for sale through Tech Mahindra’s NFT Marketplace platform.

“Metaverse has the power to disrupt our reality, as well as the future, for good. At Tech Mahindra, we have always been at the forefront of 5G and our entry into the metaverse is yet another milestone in our journey of catalyzing future readiness and disrupting and transforming customer experiences. The fundamental layers of metaverse are very well integrated within Tech Mahindra and its competencies,” said CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra.