Back in 2018, the standalone IGTV app was rolled out so that creators can upload high-quality, long-form, vertical videos of 15-60 minutes duration. While it was popular to an extent, it failed to reach the heights Instagram had been hoping for. Two years later, Instagram dropped the orange IGTV button as statistics noted that a small portion of Instagram’s user base had downloaded the IGTV app.

Late last year, Instagram combined IGTV’s long-form video and Instagram feed videos into a new format – Instagram Video. And now, Instagram is ending support for the IGTV app. Mid-March, the app will be removed from the app stores.

Instead, the focus of the company will be on keeping all videos in the main Instagram app and making videos as simple as possible to create and discover. This is not unwarranted, considering that videos are something that a large part of Instagram users use to express themselves, collaborate with others and connect with their followers.

When one puts Instagram and videos in the same context, one name invariably pops up – Reels. With Reels, one can discover, share, and create short videos easily, and continues to be the largest contributor to engagement growth on Instagram.

Going forward, the Meta-owned Instagram will continue to make investments in simplifying its video formats, making it even easier to create and watch videos on Instagram. Additionally, in-stream video ads, previously known as IGTV ads, will no longer be supported, and creators who are actively monetizing with in-stream video ads will receive a temporary monthly payment based on their recent earnings.

Let us delve a little deeper. You may create videos from your phone or your PC, but videos watched on Instagram will come with new features such as a full-screen viewer and the option to tap to mute. Instagram is also exploring more ways for creators to earn from Reels, and later this year, the company will start testing a new ad experience on the platform. It is slated to allow creators to earn revenue from ads displayed on their reels.